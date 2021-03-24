Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are back in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect warmer and more humid weather over the next several days as moisture streams over the panhandle. For tonight rain will spread in from the west but diminish in intensity. So rain will be more likely west of Panama City, but less likely to the east. Temperatures will fall to near 60 tonight. Wednesday will be warm and humid w/highs in the low 70s at the coast w/upper 70s inland. The rain chances will be spotty for Wednesday and Thursday before we see our best chance of storms (and maybe severe weather) early Friday morning. Right now the weekend looks 50-50 w/drier weather Saturday & some rain Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

