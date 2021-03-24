Advertisement

Walton County Commissioners discuss adding Spring Break curfew

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Tuesday’s Walton County Commission meeting, leaders discussed adding a curfew for minors to help handle what they say is a lot of high schoolers causing problems.

On March 16th, an 8 p.m. curfew was enacted in Seaside for visitors under the age of 21. But officials said some spring breakers have still been reckless.

“Whether it’s breaking and entering or loitering or you know tagging things with spray paint, whatever it may be, we’re having these issues,” Public Information Manager for the Walton County Board of Commissions Louis Svehla said.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Audie Rowell said he does not want to call a state of emergency and does not recommend a curfew at this time. Rowell added that his team prepped for these large crowds.

“We have off-duty deputies as well as overtime deputies out. We’ve got deputies on bicycles. We’ve got deputies on foot patrol. Obviously, deputies doing proactive patrol as well,” Rowell said.

Rowell said as of March 1, The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has made a little more than 100 arrests related to Spring Break and responded to roughly 400 calls of service.

Officials say at this point, they will not impose a curfew in Walton County.

