Walton County works to renourish beaches

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Tuesday’s Walton County Commission meeting, leaders talked about what happens if a storm comes and blows away large portions of sand on their beaches.

Walton County leaders said they have been trying to renourish the beaches for years. But, there’s a lot of things to consider. One of the main reasons is that when sand is added to the high water line, that part of the beach becomes public. Another concern is finding sand that matches in color.

“Can only be certain diameters to make sure the squeak test. You may have heard that something that you have here that you don’t have in a lot of places. For those who don’t know, if you go walking or running on our sand, you can actually hear it squeak because it’s so fine and powdery,” Public Information Manager for the Walton County Board of Commissions Louis Svehla said.

Walton County officials said they’ll be reaching out to beachfront property owners to discuss adding more sand across the county’s beaches.

