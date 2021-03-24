Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warm & Windy weather is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a few showers over the western part of our area this evening it should be quiet overnight into Thursday in Northwest Florida. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s. As we head into Thursday it will be warm, humid, and windy. Winds will be out of the South at 15-20 mph and highs will reach the 70s at the coast with low 80s inland. Rain chances will be very minimal.

A cold front will bring a better chance of rain Friday, but even then it does not look it will amount to a lot. The weekend ahead will remain warm and humid w/a slightly better chance of rain Sunday, but it does not look like it would cause too many problems right now.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count...
One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit...
Reverse prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

Cloudy, warm, humid, and windy weather is on the way.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing scattered showers for NWFL on radar this morning.
Wednesday Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast