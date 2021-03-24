Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a few showers over the western part of our area this evening it should be quiet overnight into Thursday in Northwest Florida. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s. As we head into Thursday it will be warm, humid, and windy. Winds will be out of the South at 15-20 mph and highs will reach the 70s at the coast with low 80s inland. Rain chances will be very minimal.

A cold front will bring a better chance of rain Friday, but even then it does not look it will amount to a lot. The weekend ahead will remain warm and humid w/a slightly better chance of rain Sunday, but it does not look like it would cause too many problems right now.

