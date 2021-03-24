Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active start for NWFL with light passing showers showing up on radar. Heavier rains remain to our west over Mobile and Pensacola. We’ll see most of the heavier rain today stay to our west. Unfortunately, we’ll still have to battle scattered light showery activity at times throughout the day today. So go ahead and keep the umbrella near by for one of those hit or miss scattered showers. They’ll be a bit heavier in nature for areas west of Hwy331, and much lighter for those east of Hwy231.

Otherwise, temperatures are getting going in the mild low 60s. Unless you’re susceptible to feeling chilly, you may be able to get away without the jacket today. Or you could just make it a light rain jacket to cover you basis. Temperatures warm quickly into the 70s by lunchtime with upper 70s expected for highs inland to low 70s on the coast.

A warm front lifts to the north later this afternoon on into tonight and that will take most of the rain with it to the north drying us out tonight and into our Thursday forecast. We’ll see breezy winds pick up from the south heading into Thursday and from the deep reaches of the Southern Gulf will come a wave of warm and humid, tropical, air. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s on the coast tomorrow despite water temperatures only in the 60s. And we could see temperatures crest the 80s in some spots inland in the approaching tropical air on Thursday.

Rain chances return as soon as Friday with the next approaching cold front.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered light, hit or miss, showers possible through much of the day. Highs today still warm into the low 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast gives us a break in the rain for Thursday with another round of scattered showers or rumbles of thunder for Friday.

