Bay County unemployment rate up from December

Down Beck Avenue in St. Andrews, Sunjammers owner Brad Stephens said he’s always had luck hiring employees

“We’ve always had really good success hiring. We’ve spent 21 years in Panama City creating a company culture that people just want to be a part of,” Stephens said.

However, in those two-plus decades, Stephens couldn’t say the same for his friends.

“Most of them are struggling to find quality people that want to show up and work,” Stephens said.

Those concerns echoed at Los Antojitos.

“We’re always looking for employees but especially now. I mean, pretty much ever since the hurricane,” Los Antojitos owner Matt Harbison said.

According to new numbers released from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, plenty of people are looking for work.

Bay County’s unemployment rate in January was 4.5%; a whole percentage point higher than it was in December (3.5%).

CareerSource Gulf Coast Director of Communications Brittany Rock said that trend is normal post holiday season.

“Just with the way seasonal hiring goes around the holidays we typically see those jobs increase and then in December as they go away we do see the unemployment rate increase in January as a result,” Rock said.

She also confirmed several employers are hiring right now.

“We don’t serve all the employers in Bay County but we do track the jobs that are being posted on Employ Florida and the employers that are working for us. And the top five jobs that we have advertised currently: we have registered nursing, customer service representatives, regional and operational managers,” Rock said.

As the vaccine becomes available to more people and travel reignites, we may soon see a workforce recovery.

“As we have a vaccine, as people are coming off reemployment assistance, getting confidence regained...going back into the workforce, we can definitely see this number recover,” Rock said.

Businesses like Los Antojitos may soon see a stack of applications.

“We’re waiting to see some people start showing up and looking for a job so we’re excited for people to come out,” Harbison said.

According to the DEO, 26.3 % of the workforce in Bay County has applied for reemployment assistance between March 7, 2020, and January 30, 2021.

