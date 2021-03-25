Bay Education Foundation to host Strides for Scholars 5K

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local organization is hoping you’ll lace up for sneakers to help local students. Some guests joined us live with more.

The Bay Education Foundation’s Strides for Scholars event is a 5K walk-run and fun run designed to promote fitness and fellowship among supporters of education and to raise funds to benefit the programs of the Bay Education Foundation, including the Take Stock In Children scholarship and mentoring program. This year’s event will be Saturday, April 10 starting at 8 a.m. at 1311 Balboa Avenue in Panama City. It costs $25 to participate.

Click here to register as a volunteer or a runner. Registration ends April 7 at 10:00 p.m.

For more information, watch Jessica’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.