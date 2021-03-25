Advertisement

Changes to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Gov. DeSantis proposes $106 million civic literacy initiative
Gov. DeSantis proposes $106 million civic literacy initiative(WCTV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tallahassee, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced new eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida.

Beginning Monday, March 29, all individuals age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area. Floridians can also call the vaccine preregistration phone number for their county, listed here.

Vaccines are also available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies, and every single one of the 730 Publix pharmacies across the state.

