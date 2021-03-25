Advertisement

COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – 115 of them were pregnant or lactating.

Researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women and also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

The researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor
Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit...
Reverse prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count...
One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days
An 86 year old Westville man has died after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday...
One dead in fatal Holmes County crash
The program will benefit developers and home buyers.
Affordable housing opportunities coming to Panama City

Latest News

Phone lines are damaged after a possible tornado in Helena.
Officials: At least 5 people killed after tornado in Calhoun County, Ala.
After an armed robbery in Panama City on March 19, police need your help locating a suspect and...
Police need help locating armed robbery suspect
Three Washington County teens were killed in a car accident Tuesday.
Washington County mourns the loss of three teens
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
This combination of 2018-2020 photos shows, from left, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO...
Lawmakers press Big Tech CEOs on speech responsibility