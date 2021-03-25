DUI wave works to keep Panama City streets safe

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police held a “driving under the influence wave” over the weekend in an effort to keep the streets safe.

During the two-day “wave”, officers arrested seven people for driving under the influence.

Five were arrested for driving with their license suspended or revoked.

18 tickets were issued for other traffic offenses, while 33 warnings were issued overall.

This program is part of an ongoing effort to make the city streets safer by arresting those who are breaking the law while behind the wheel.

