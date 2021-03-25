Advertisement

DUI wave works to keep Panama City streets safe

Panama City Police held a “driving under the influence wave” over the weekend in an effort to...
Panama City Police held a “driving under the influence wave” over the weekend in an effort to keep the streets safe.(Storyblocks)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police held a “driving under the influence wave” over the weekend in an effort to keep the streets safe.

During the two-day “wave”, officers arrested seven people for driving under the influence.

Five were arrested for driving with their license suspended or revoked.

18 tickets were issued for other traffic offenses, while 33 warnings were issued overall.

This program is part of an ongoing effort to make the city streets safer by arresting those who are breaking the law while behind the wheel.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count...
One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation

Latest News

Dolphins fall in third game of PC Invitational
Mosley falls to Buchholz, Bucks beat Rutherford
Some people see solar panels as the future of energy, but in North Walton County, some...
Solar Panel Proposal
As of Monday, the Agency of Health Care Administration lifted state limitations on long-term...
Nursing Home Visitation
School districts all across the state will receive a second round of money from the 'elementary...
Bay District Esser Funding