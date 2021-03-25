Advertisement

Evidence leads to vehicle theft arrest in Panama City

Evidence left behind led to new information and an arrest in a month-old case.
Evidence left behind led to new information and an arrest in a month-old case.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evidence left behind led to new information and an arrest in a month-old case.

Panama City Police responded last month to multiple burglaries and two stolen vehicles from a local neighborhood.

Sometime later, one of the vehicles was wrecked in a nearby county and brought back for processing.

During an investigation, officials say they found evidence that led to the arrest of Quandarious Porter.

Porter was taken into custody on Tuesday and now faces two counts of vehicle theft and three counts of burglary charges.

