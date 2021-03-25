Fire erupts at Alvin’s Island store in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A huge fire erupted Thursday afternoon at an Alvin’s Island store in Destin.

The incident happened at the store on Highway 98 at Airport Road.

According to Facebook posts from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters were dealing with a major structure fire.

Video taken by deputies showed flames and heavy smoke billowing from the store. The smoke covered portions of Highway 98 at times, forcing officials to shut both lanes of Highway 98 down for some time.

Multiple agencies were on scene battling the blaze.

Deputies say there are no reported injuries at this time.

