GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 14-year-old teen accused of crashing a stolen Porsche SUV on Interstate 275 has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Alexander Lara was pronounced dead Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a speeding 2018 Porsche Macan on Interstate 275 just north of State Route 28 shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday night and attempted to chase it with lights and siren activated, according to Sgt Charles Jordan at OSP’s Batavia post.

The trooper was unable to catch up to the SUV, according to cruiser video OSP released.

The chase remained at a distance throughout the entire chase, which lasted about a minute and a half, according to Jordan, until the trooper came up on the crash after it occurred.

Patrol officials said their preliminary investigation determined the teen was speeding in the SUV, which had been reported stolen, and lost control of it near the Wards Corner Road exit in Miami Township.

The Porsche ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to its final rest.

State troopers have said the teen was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected and airlifted to the hospital in a medical helicopter.

