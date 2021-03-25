Advertisement

Local organization encourages you to go out to eat for a good cause this weekend

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local organization is working together with restaurants in the area to help further their mission to provide critical support and services to our local disabled community. Newschannel 7’s Sam Martello was live with the details.

In honor of National Developmental Disability Awareness Month, the Arc of the Bay is hosting its“Dining for a Cause” fundraiser in which local restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to help their cause.

There will be an event at Texas Roadhouse this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Since the restaurant will be opening during lunch hours, a $20 ticket will be required to purchase which includes a steak or chicken lunch. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

