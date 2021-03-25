North Bay Haven may soon have an on campus football stadium

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -North Bay Haven may be getting a new on campus football stadium to host future games, and other events, North Bay Haven head coach Andy Siegal telling us Wednesday afternoon a donor, whom he did not identify, is offering to pay for that stadium. One that could a few million dollars. Siegal says that donor is in the final steps of working out the financing of it all. Coach Siegal stressing this is not a done deal, but it does seem likely that it may happen in the very near future. Siegal telling me having an on campus stadium is huge, it’s the difference he says “between paying rent to host games at other stadiums, or simply hauling in money at your own gate. And no more renting buses for trips to home games, so financially it’s a very big deal.” Coach goes on to say “this opens up opportunities to host other events, like 7 on 7 football, soccer tournaments, and so on. It’s just so advantageous to be able to control our own stadium.” The Buc’s have used Pete Edwards Field, Tommy Oliver, Gavlak and the Bozeman stadium in their first several seasons. They do have this field on campus, but currently they don’t have no real grandstands or permanent lights to host Friday night games.

