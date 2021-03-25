Police need help locating armed robbery suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City police said they’re trying to locate an armed robbery suspect and a potential witness.

Officers said someone robbed the Hop and Pop gas station on E. 5th Street in Panama City on Friday, March 19. Detectives said through their investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for Thomas Lundberg. He’s facing charges of attempted armed robbery according to a press release.

They said they’re also looking for a potential witness to the crime and hope they will come forward to assist officers in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.