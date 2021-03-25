Advertisement

Police need help locating armed robbery suspect

After an armed robbery in Panama City on March 19, police need your help locating a suspect and a potential witness to the crime.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City police said they’re trying to locate an armed robbery suspect and a potential witness.

Officers said someone robbed the Hop and Pop gas station on E. 5th Street in Panama City on Friday, March 19. Detectives said through their investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for Thomas Lundberg. He’s facing charges of attempted armed robbery according to a press release.

They said they’re also looking for a potential witness to the crime and hope they will come forward to assist officers in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.

