Sneads father and son arrested for alleged child porn

A Sneads father and son have been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads father and son have been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said officers arrested Eddie Garland Lee, 48, and his son, William Michael Lee, 22.

Eddie Lee is charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of violation of probation.

FDLE agents say he’s currently on felony probation for unrelated charges.

William Lee is charged with 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Both were arrested after a search warrant was executed for their family home.

After examining computers found in the home, investigators say they uncovered several videos of children involved in sex acts, including toddlers.

