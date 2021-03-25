Advertisement

State limitations on long-term care facility visits lifted Monday

Even though visitation is allowed, it still comes with some restrictions.
Even though visitation is allowed, it still comes with some restrictions.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As vaccination numbers go up and COVID-19 numbers go down, long-term care facilities reopened to visitors effective Monday.

“It’s stressful not knowing, not being able to drop in and see him on your own schedule,” Patrick Boykin said.

For Boykin, he’s referring to his dad living in the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home in Panama City. Charles Boykin suffers from dementia.

“Visiting with masks, being recognizable to him has been a bit of a challenge,” said Boykin.

Challenges Boykin said is a small price to pay if it means his dad is safe and happy.

Chester Sims social worker Brian Sawyer said reduced or no visitation has had an adverse effect on residents.

“It has definitely affected their mental and cognitive ability too,” said Sawyer.

Boykin believes not allowing his dad to see family has possibly accelerated his dementia.

“So when you do have a family member that can come in and they can recognize their faces, it just makes the difference,” said Sawyer.

Chester Sims Communications Director Steve Murray said visitations were allowed again in September, after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order. And even though visitation is allowed, it still comes with some restrictions. All visitors still have to wear masks and follow other restrictions posted on each care facility’s doors.

With visitors now allowed at other long-term care facilities, Boykin said he hopes it will put residents, like his father, in a better state of mind.

“And really help them with their own mental health, there own physical well-being. Being able to interact with their family members,” said Boykin.

We reached out to other facilities like Pruitt Health nursing home, Mathison Retirement Community, and Charter Senior Living of Panama City Beach for comment on their visitation reopenings, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count...
One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit...
Reverse prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

Bay District Schools will receive $24.9 million in ‘Elementary and Secondary School Emergency...
Bay District Schools will receive almost $25 million in ESSER II Funds
Efforts to enhance the beauty of Panama City’s Downtown District have taken another step...
Local Artist Paints PC Mural
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is moving along with current construction...
ECP Airport Construction Update
Bay County's January unemployment numbers were finalized and released this week.
Job Rates Released