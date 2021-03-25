Advertisement

Teen injured in Okaloosa County gunshot incident

A teenager has been injured after a gunshot incident in Niceville Tuesday afternoon.
A teenager has been injured after a gunshot incident in Niceville Tuesday afternoon.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been injured after a gunshot incident in Niceville Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, they received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of Bluewater Boulevard and Antiqua Cove. Upon arrival, they tell us they found several shell casings in the middle of the intersection.

Deputies said moments later, a nearby hospital contacted them saying a teenager had shown up with a gunshot wound to the leg. We’re told their injuries are not life threatening; however, the vehicle the teen was driving was found in the hospital parking lot with multiple bullet holes in it.

More information will be released when it’s available.

