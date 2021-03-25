Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances are back in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will increase rain chances later tonight and into Friday over Northwest Florida. Rain chances will be highest west of 231 and much lower to the east. Temperatures will be around 70 tonight w/highs in the 70s Friday at the coast and low 80s inland. Rain chances will be around 30% tonight & 50% Friday.

The weekend looks warm & humid w/Saturday being dry and Sunday having a small chance of rain. Expect for drier and slightly less humid weather Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

