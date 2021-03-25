Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will increase rain chances later tonight and into Friday over Northwest Florida. Rain chances will be highest west of 231 and much lower to the east. Temperatures will be around 70 tonight w/highs in the 70s Friday at the coast and low 80s inland. Rain chances will be around 30% tonight & 50% Friday.

The weekend looks warm & humid w/Saturday being dry and Sunday having a small chance of rain. Expect for drier and slightly less humid weather Monday.

