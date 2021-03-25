Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a much quieter start on radar this morning over the Panhandle with just a few stray showers showing up in our Western Counties. Clouds are a bit mixed to start, thicker to the west and a bit more partly cloudy to the east which could bode well for some sunshine in our Eastern Counties this morning.

Winds are picking up from the south this morning as a deep tropical air mass comes up from the Southern Gulf to warm us up today. Winds will max out from the south today around 15-20mph sustained, with gusts up to 30mph at times.

Temperatures are largely in the pleasant mid 60s out the door to start. The Gulf water temperatures in the mid 60s will only do so much to keep coastal temperatures down. This very tropical air mass of warmth and humidity ushered in by those winds push temperatures into the mid 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland today.

A warm front has lifted to the north on those breezy southerly winds taking the shower and storm threat up into MS and AL today. However, another low is developing out of Texas and will slide in a cold frontal boundary into the Southeast by this evening.

We’ll see rain chances back on the rise into tomorrow as this cold front stalls out around NWFL and Alabama on Friday. They’ll be relatively small quick hitters, scattered in nature, as they push in through the day tomorrow.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds and warm temperatures. Southerly winds reach 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph at times. Highs today top out in the mid 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the warmth around into the weekend despite a weak cold front stirring up another rain chance on Friday.

