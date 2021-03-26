Advertisement

400+ charged with COVID relief theft

More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.
More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hundreds of people are facing charges for crimes related to theft from federal COVID relief programs, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Prosecutors have accused 474 people of breaking the law after investigators identified more than half a billion dollars taken from relief programs using fraud.

Also charged are 120 people who prosecutors say targeted the paycheck protection program.

Another 140 people have been accused of unemployment insurance fraud since the start of the pandemic.

Justice officials are bracing for another wave in attempted fraud cases with the rollout of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor
Evidence left behind led to new information and an arrest in a month-old case.
Evidence leads to vehicle theft arrest in Panama City
A teenager has been injured after a gunshot incident in Niceville Tuesday afternoon.
Teen injured in Okaloosa County gunshot incident
After an armed robbery in Panama City on March 19, police need your help locating a suspect and...
Police need help locating armed robbery suspect
A huge fire erupted Thursday afternoon at an Alvin’s Island store in Destin.
Fire erupts at Alvin’s Island store in Destin

Latest News

A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
LIVE: Boulder Colo. mass shooting press conference; Store owner: Suspect passed check before buying gun
LIVE: Boulder mass shooting investigation update
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
More states are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as the president sets a goal of 200...
COVID: More states expand vaccine eligibility