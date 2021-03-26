Alcohol compliance checks begin again in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every so often the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office goes around town to different bars, restaurants, and convenience stores to see who is selling alcohol to minors.

The sheriff’s office does it alongside investigators with The Florida Division of Alcohol Beverages and Tobacco.

“This is a good time to make sure they are all following the law and that they are not selling to minors, particularly since they are going to be out of school they are going to be driving. We don’t want any catastrophic accident,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Selling alcohol to someone under 21 could cost an establishment up to $1,000 and in some cases, a suspension of its liquor license for up to seven days.

”If there is any way we can gain compliance with them whether it is with a fine or taking alcohol licenses away or booking them in the county jail, if that is a way to deter whatever could happen then so be it,” Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigator John Nunez said.

During this compliance check, a few places were not following the law.

Sheriff Smith says Mango Mike’s and Tap Room in Apalachicola violated the law for selling to someone underage during the compliance check. He said the employees who sold the alcohol were charged on the spot. He said the establishments could face further penalties.

Those at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say they are serious about these compliance checks. They say they genuinely care about the well-being and safety of the county’s residents and visitors.

“We do everything we can to make they don’t let alcohol fall into the hands of a minor. I want people to understand that if law enforcement takes it seriously, then they need to take it seriously,” Sheriff Smith said.

Sheriff Smith tells us it is important to do these regular checks because selling to someone underage could cost a life.

“I have seen those accidents where kids have obtained alcohol from an establishment when they shouldn’t have and I have seen the outcome when they have had an accident and it could have been avoided,” Sheriff Smith said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.