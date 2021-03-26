Blue Springs Park opens for the first-ever spring season

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blue Springs Recreational Park is one of the most popular tourist spots in Jackson County.

“I mean it’s a staple for the community,” Executive Director of the Jackson County Tourist Development Council Christy Andreasen said.

Roughly 20,000 guests come in every year to enjoy the fresh clear waters.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun,” visitor Sophie Heidmann said.

“It’s delightful I tell ya. It’s nice to let them [the kids] go run and have a good time,” visitor Audra Vickery said.

When Hurricane Michael hit in 2018, much of the park was left in ruins. But now, more than two years later, park officials said it’s looking better than ever.

“We’ve constructed the headwall along the base of the spring, and also the retaining wall above the spring on the hill there. And you can see some improvements to the fencing, the dock sections, and also the boat rental area as well,” Jackson County Administrative Services Director Hunter Potts said.

While the park usually opens its doors Memorial Day weekend, park officials said they were too excited about the improvements to wait. On Saturday, the park opened for a first-ever spring session. And although Blue Springs opened up just in time for local spring breakers to come in, families and friends from all over the state have been coming to enjoy it.

“We’re here from Orlando, Florida on a class trip,” Heidmann said.

Tourism officials said they’re glad to see folks coming back for the new spring season at Blue Springs.

“I mean kids are loving it being out here. It’s just something different and it’s never been offered before. And I think people are taking advantage of it,” Andreasen said.

An advantage some kids said they’re thrilled to take advantage of.

“I am just so excited because I mean we’ve been at school all year. Trying to get away from the drama and stuff. Come here swim around, have fun,” visitor Aidan Arnold said.

Blue Springs Park will be open through Sunday, March 25th. Then on weekends-only until Memorial Day. After that, it reverts to seven days a week.

