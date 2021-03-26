Advertisement

Friday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More storms are on the way for the start of next week.

Cloudy skies and dense fog will prevail tonight, so use caution if you’re headed out on the roadways. Very spotty showers are possible for tomorrow, with chances ramping up for the end of the weekend. Our next front will arrive for the start of the workweek, with a wet pattern in store for most of the week following that.

You can watch my full forecast above.

