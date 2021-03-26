Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a little active this morning on radar with scattered showers northwest of Hwy231. We’ll see most of the rain in our Western Counties this morning. So Okaloosa and Walton Counties go ahead and pack the umbrellas as these scattered showers may even hang around until lunch. Otherwise, fog will be an issue for a lot getting going on the coast this morning, thick in spots.

Temperatures are very mild as we’re starting out near 70° and feeling a bit humid as well. Highs today once again return to the mid 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Winds will only be slightly breezy today from the south at 5-15mph.

A cold front has slid deeper into the Southeast this morning creating the rain chance for our Western Counties. We’ll see this front actually retreat back up into Alabama on the southerly winds by the afternoon and rain chances should gradually slide to the north as well. It’ll get pushed well to the north tonight and into the weekend taking the storm track back up into Northern MS, AL, and GA heading into Saturday.

By Sunday, another cold front moves down through the Southeast, and this one appears poised to try to stir up a rain chance heading into the end of the day on Sunday. But more so for Sunday night on into Monday as the front slows down its passage through NWFL. That will bring a more likely chance for rain throughout the day on Monday.

Temperatures this weekend remain warm and humid with 60s in the mornings and 70s and 80s in the afternoons.

Bottom Line...

For today, fog, clouds, and showers west of Hwy231 get the day started. Rain chances for our Western Counties linger until the early afternoon before they head north into Alabama. Clouds should part some in the afternoon allowing for more warmth across the Tri-State where highs reach the 80s. Fog will likely return to coastal areas into the evening and overnight. Your 7 Day Forecast has a mainly dry weekend with rain chances picking back up late Sunday on into Monday.

