Locals could see more traffic on Front Beach Road due to road construction

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the Panama City Beach City Council meeting Thursday morning, council members discussed the road construction that will be happening on Front Beach Road soon.

Four portions and some connecting sections of Front Beach Road will soon start to see some updates.

Council members say some of this construction could take up to four years to complete. They also say they hope that is the longest it takes to get traffic running smoother and ultimately get back to a better Beach for residents and visitors.

”Well it is a two-edged sword. It is going to be a lot of growing pains dealing with this many construction projects all at the same time, but at the same time we are going to seek to get them done as quickly as possible, overlapping them so the impact on the community to be as least invasive as possible,” said Councilman Michael Jarman.

Council members say they are trying to implement a tram system that will help offset traffic congestion in Panama City Beach.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.