Advertisement

Locals could see more traffic on Front Beach Road due to road construction

Construction to begin on Front Beach Road
Construction to begin on Front Beach Road(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the Panama City Beach City Council meeting Thursday morning, council members discussed the road construction that will be happening on Front Beach Road soon.

Four portions and some connecting sections of Front Beach Road will soon start to see some updates.

Council members say some of this construction could take up to four years to complete. They also say they hope that is the longest it takes to get traffic running smoother and ultimately get back to a better Beach for residents and visitors.

”Well it is a two-edged sword. It is going to be a lot of growing pains dealing with this many construction projects all at the same time, but at the same time we are going to seek to get them done as quickly as possible, overlapping them so the impact on the community to be as least invasive as possible,” said Councilman Michael Jarman.

Council members say they are trying to implement a tram system that will help offset traffic congestion in Panama City Beach.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor
Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit...
Reverse prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count...
One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days
An 86 year old Westville man has died after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday...
One dead in fatal Holmes County crash
The program will benefit developers and home buyers.
Affordable housing opportunities coming to Panama City

Latest News

On Saturday, Blue Springs Park opened for its first-ever spring season.
Blue Springs Park opens for the first-ever spring season
Pancare Health officials said they aim to meet the COVID-19 vaccination needs of Bay County.
Pancare officials say Johnson and Johnson vaccine distributions are staying filled
The Florida Capitol
House debates HB 1 Amendments
It is illegal to sell alcohol to a person under 21
Alcohol compliance checks begin again in Franklin County