Oscar Patterson Elementary School update

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local elementary school is still on track for a comeback.

Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee talked about the latest updates to Oscar Patterson Elementary School.

The school is set to re-open in August of 2022.

Currently, renovations are underway as the campus is being cleared and cleaned, and painting has begun on several buildings.

A sign has also been put up to let the community know change is underway.

