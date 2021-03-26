Advertisement

Oscar Patterson Elementary School update

Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee talked about the latest updates to Oscar Patterson Elementary school.(Greg Dossier)
By Antonio Reese
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local elementary school is still on track for a comeback.

Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee talked about the latest updates to Oscar Patterson Elementary School.

The school is set to re-open in August of 2022.

Currently, renovations are underway as the campus is being cleared and cleaned, and painting has begun on several buildings.

A sign has also been put up to let the community know change is underway.

