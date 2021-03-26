Pancare officials say Johnson and Johnson vaccine distributions are staying filled

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pancare Health officials said they aim to meet the COVID-19 vaccination needs of Bay County.

“We recently were able to lower the age requirements to 50 and older for this vaccine and it filled up within minutes,” said Pancare Marketing Coordinator Ashley Kelley.

At their drive-through event in Panama City Thursday, Kelley said they filled all of their roughly 500 Johnson and Johnson vaccination slots. Kelley said every distribution event they’ve held so far they’ve hit their goal.

“We keep reaching out to the state that we really want more vaccines. We’re able to host huge sites like this,” said Kelley.

Kelley said people have been excited to get the new Johnson and Johnson single-dose shot.

“People have done their research. They’ve kind of figured out do they want Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson?” said Kelley.

We spoke with several people there getting the vaccine, who all say they have their own reasons for choosing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but mainly because it’s a single dose.

“We felt safest with it because it’s an American company,” said one man.

“It’s the one shot and I believe that everything is in that one shot,” said one woman.

“I didn’t want the ingredients in the other ones that are out there. So this is the one I wanted,” said another woman.

Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced new eligibility guidelines for vaccinations in the state.

“Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5th. And this coming Monday, March 29th, the age of eligibility for the vaccine will be reduced from 50 to 40,” said DeSantis.

Kelley said they’ll still expect huge turnouts with the new eligibility.

Kelley said the best way to stay updated is to like their Facebook page @PancareHealth because they post vaccine distribution site info there first. She also says to check for testing and vaccination sites and to sign up, visit Panecare Health COVID-19.

