Advertisement

Pancare officials say Johnson and Johnson vaccine distributions are staying filled

Pancare Health officials said they aim to meet the COVID-19 vaccination needs of Bay County.
Pancare Health officials said they aim to meet the COVID-19 vaccination needs of Bay County.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pancare Health officials said they aim to meet the COVID-19 vaccination needs of Bay County.

“We recently were able to lower the age requirements to 50 and older for this vaccine and it filled up within minutes,” said Pancare Marketing Coordinator Ashley Kelley.

At their drive-through event in Panama City Thursday, Kelley said they filled all of their roughly 500 Johnson and Johnson vaccination slots. Kelley said every distribution event they’ve held so far they’ve hit their goal.

“We keep reaching out to the state that we really want more vaccines. We’re able to host huge sites like this,” said Kelley.

Kelley said people have been excited to get the new Johnson and Johnson single-dose shot.

“People have done their research. They’ve kind of figured out do they want Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson?” said Kelley.

We spoke with several people there getting the vaccine, who all say they have their own reasons for choosing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but mainly because it’s a single dose.

“We felt safest with it because it’s an American company,” said one man.

“It’s the one shot and I believe that everything is in that one shot,” said one woman.

“I didn’t want the ingredients in the other ones that are out there. So this is the one I wanted,” said another woman.

Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced new eligibility guidelines for vaccinations in the state.

“Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5th. And this coming Monday, March 29th, the age of eligibility for the vaccine will be reduced from 50 to 40,” said DeSantis.

Kelley said they’ll still expect huge turnouts with the new eligibility.

Kelley said the best way to stay updated is to like their Facebook page @PancareHealth because they post vaccine distribution site info there first. She also says to check for testing and vaccination sites and to sign up, visit Panecare Health COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor
Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit...
Reverse prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count...
One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days
An 86 year old Westville man has died after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday...
One dead in fatal Holmes County crash
The program will benefit developers and home buyers.
Affordable housing opportunities coming to Panama City

Latest News

On Saturday, Blue Springs Park opened for its first-ever spring season.
Blue Springs Park opens for the first-ever spring season
The Florida Capitol
House debates HB 1 Amendments
Construction to begin on Front Beach Road
Locals could see more traffic on Front Beach Road due to road construction
It is illegal to sell alcohol to a person under 21
Alcohol compliance checks begin again in Franklin County