Advertisement

Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall.

The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision.

The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated.

A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor
Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit...
Reverse prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count...
One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days
An 86 year old Westville man has died after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday...
One dead in fatal Holmes County crash
The program will benefit developers and home buyers.
Affordable housing opportunities coming to Panama City

Latest News

On Jan. 6, rioters coming from a pro-Trump rally broke into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in...
Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was ‘zero threat’
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee talked about the latest updates to Oscar...
Oscar Patterson Elementary School update