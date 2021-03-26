Spring break in Bay County update

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As families vacation in Panama City Beach and college students continue to make their way here for spring break, people like Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman are making sure folks are safe.

Whitman says a zero-tolerance policy is in effect on the beach and several local law enforcement agencies have banded together to enforce spring break laws.

Whitman emphasizes how keeping a strong law enforcement presence will help with maintaining the peace.

“We have a lot of law enforcement out there, we are still doing a lot of mutual aid with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Lynn Haven Panama City, Parker, and we get Chipley and Bonifay down here. I mean on a given Friday or Saturday night, we will have 60 officers out here working and protecting our citizens and our visitors,” said Whitman.

Whitman adds starting in April, a curfew will go into effect on the beach between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m..

He says this has been done for the past several years and helps keep local teenagers from having large gatherings that many times lead to rowdiness and mayhem.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.