Highway 98 Underpass groundbreaking marks start of construction in Inlet Beach

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Highway 98 Underpass in Inlet Beach will soon be a reality.

The project has been in the works for about seven years. Friday marks a milestone in making South Walton safer.

The $5.6 million project aims to make it safer for locals and tourists to cross the busy Highway 98 and 30A intersection.

The underpass will provide a way to separate cars from pedestrians and bicyclists, making it safer for them.

According to Florida Department of Transportation officials, Florida is ranked third in the nation for pedestrian fatalities.

Jason Peters with FDOT said this underpass will save lives.

“The pedestrian tunnel is actually going to be going under U.S. 98, so therefore by separating the vehicles from the pedestrians and walkers, it certainly eliminates potential conflicts,” said Peters.

Walton County Commissioner Tony Anderson said this is one of the most dangerous intersections in Walton County.

“The problem we have is children trying to cross the road here. You know they come in and they want to go to the Donut Hole and their parents give them money, not knowing how dangerous this intersection is,” said Anderson.

Construction is scheduled to take 395 workdays, not including time for weather delays.

The underpass is slated for completion in the spring of 2022.

