Man arrested faces several charges including aggravated battery

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted in connection with a Destin 2020 aggravated battery hate crime is now in custody.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Allan Chandler Muller III was located Thursday night hiding on a fishing boat docked on the Destin Harbor Marina.

Deputies say after asking him to stop, Muller barricaded himself inside the main cabin.

During this altercation, Muller was heard taunting and cursing deputies for an extended period of time before finally giving up. Deputies say they tased him and then took him into custody.

In addition to the warrant served for aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, Muller is now also charged with resisting arrest.

During the altercation with Muller barricading himself on the ship, his brother, 35-year-old Preston Muller of Freeport approached his brother’s boat, began yelling at deputies, and refused to back away for officer safety. He is also now facing a resisting arrest charge.

Muller’s prior warrant comes after an altercation on the 4th of July 2020, where Muller is accused of shouting racial slurs at an Asian man who had been walking on the Destin Harbor looking for his girlfriend.

According to a witness, Muller attacked the 33-year-old victim, who is allegedly blind in one eye, by punching him in the face and knocking him unconscious. Muller is also believed to allegedly kicked the victim in the face.

The victim was taken to Fort Walton Beach Hospital, with a jaw that had to be sewn shut for several weeks. Allegedly the injury likely will cause “permanent disfigurement”.

