Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mostly dry across the Panhandle today, but more storms are on the way for tomorrow.

Our next front will move through the area beginning tomorrow afternoon, with rain lasting through the evening hours. Conditions should mostly clear by around 10:00 pm, but another blast of moisture will funnel more rain and storm chances into the region for Tuesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

