Two teens injured in car crash in Bay County
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Two teens are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Bay County Saturday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was traveling north and a sedan was traveling south on N. East Avenue. They say the truck crossed the center line and hit the sedan.
Both drivers were taken to a local hospital after the crash.
The driver of the truck, a boy, 19, from Cottonwood, Alabama, was critically injured with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the sedan, a boy, 19, from Panama City, was seriously injured.
