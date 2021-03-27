Two teens injured in car crash in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two teens are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Bay County Saturday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was traveling north and a sedan was traveling south on N. East Avenue. They say the truck crossed the center line and hit the sedan.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital after the crash.

The driver of the truck, a boy, 19, from Cottonwood, Alabama, was critically injured with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a boy, 19, from Panama City, was seriously injured.

