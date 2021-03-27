Tyndall Air Force Base tests new technology

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Tyndall Air Force base is testing out new technology to help the base.

A “digital twin” is a digital copy of a real-world place, and Tyndall is the first air force base to use it!

They are using it to help rebuild.

The technology uses drones, lasers, and camera suits to create an accurate map of the place.

The virtual reality concept helps them make repairs more quickly and efficiently.

Tyndall’s integration division chief Lowell Usrey said this sets them up to be a base of the future.

“The digital twin will help inform decision-makers and leaders here on the base, with respect to facilities management, planning, workforce planning, security vulnerabilities,” said Usrey.

The virtual reality training aspect will help air force members train for high-risk situations, without the actual risk.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.