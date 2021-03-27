Advertisement

Tyndall Air Force Base tests new technology

New technology is being tested that will help Tyndall Air Force Base.
New technology is being tested that will help Tyndall Air Force Base.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Tyndall Air Force base is testing out new technology to help the base.

A “digital twin” is a digital copy of a real-world place, and Tyndall is the first air force base to use it!

They are using it to help rebuild.

The technology uses drones, lasers, and camera suits to create an accurate map of the place.

The virtual reality concept helps them make repairs more quickly and efficiently.

Tyndall’s integration division chief Lowell Usrey said this sets them up to be a base of the future.

“The digital twin will help inform decision-makers and leaders here on the base, with respect to facilities management, planning, workforce planning, security vulnerabilities,” said Usrey.

The virtual reality training aspect will help air force members train for high-risk situations, without the actual risk.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor
A huge fire erupted Thursday afternoon at an Alvin’s Island store in Destin.
Fire erupts at Alvin’s Island store in Destin
Evidence left behind led to new information and an arrest in a month-old case.
Evidence leads to vehicle theft arrest in Panama City
After an armed robbery in Panama City on March 19, police need your help locating a suspect and...
Police need help locating armed robbery suspect
A teenager has been injured after a gunshot incident in Niceville Tuesday afternoon.
Teen injured in Okaloosa County gunshot incident

Latest News

Friday, officials broke ground on the Highway 98 Underpass in Inlet Beach.
Highway 98 Underpass groundbreaking marks start of construction in Inlet Beach
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical teamed up with Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Panama...
Local church hosts minority COVID-19 vaccination clinic
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-26-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-26-2021
If you’re looking for some plans for this weekend.. Gulf County has you covered. NewsChannel...
Weekend Events In Gulf County