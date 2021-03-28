Advertisement

Driver arrested for DUI after colliding with deputy’s vehicle

A woman was arrested for DUI with property damage after colliding with a deputy's vehicle.
A woman was arrested for DUI with property damage after colliding with a deputy's vehicle.(Gray)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m., a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling southbound on Thomas Drive when another vehicle pulled out in front of the deputy’s vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Officials say the driver was leaving the Dollar General parking lot and failed to check if the way was clear before driving north on Thomas Drive.

The deputy tried to avoid the vehicle by swerving to the left but was unable to and struck the vehicle.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to the crash.

During the investigation, the trooper allegedly smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath.

Christina Mixon was placed under arrest and charged with DUI with property damage and an open container by a driver.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City is leaving its fingerprints on a 200-year-old iconic transportation system.
Third and final Staten Island Ferry launched Friday in Panama City
As families vacation in Panama City Beach and college students continue to make their way here...
Spring break in Bay County update
Becky Johns is retiring from the Bay County Sheriff's Office after 35 years. But vows to stay...
Becky Johns is retiring after 35 years at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office
Both drivers were taken to a local hospital after the crash.
Two teens injured in car crash in Bay County
A man wanted in connection with a Destin 2020 aggravated battery hate crime is now in custody.
Man arrested faces several charges including aggravated battery

Latest News

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
One dead in Calhoun County motorcycle crash
SATURDAY EVENING WX 3-27-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 3-27-2021
Both drivers were taken to a local hospital after the crash.
Two teens injured in car crash in Bay County
A man wanted in connection with a Destin 2020 aggravated battery hate crime is now in custody.
Man arrested faces several charges including aggravated battery