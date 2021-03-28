Driver arrested for DUI after colliding with deputy’s vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m., a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling southbound on Thomas Drive when another vehicle pulled out in front of the deputy’s vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Officials say the driver was leaving the Dollar General parking lot and failed to check if the way was clear before driving north on Thomas Drive.

The deputy tried to avoid the vehicle by swerving to the left but was unable to and struck the vehicle.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to the crash.

During the investigation, the trooper allegedly smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath.

Christina Mixon was placed under arrest and charged with DUI with property damage and an open container by a driver.

