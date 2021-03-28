Advertisement

Easter Bunny hops in on Bay County’s Easter Eggstravaganza

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Easter Bunny is out and about a little early this year.

On Saturday, Bay County Parks and Recreation invited folks to hop on over for an Easter Eggstravaganza.

The bunny and his helpers handed out hundreds of goodie bags with candies, toys, and eggs.

The event was drive-thru so that no bunny would get sick.

“I mean we always look for somewhere to go easter egg hunt you know for easter. The kids love it but last year we did it in the front yard but this year it’s nice that they’re doing something for the kids. Drive-by or whatever. You know they’re just really happy to get out and see the easter bunny again,” guest Torrye Pietrzak said.

There’s also a prize egg hunt at several local parks, including Ira Hutchison, Harder’s Park, Lake Powell, Under the Oaks, Simmons Park, and the M.B Miller County Pier, where prize eggs will be hidden somewhere at the park.

If you bring the egg back to the bunny before April 1, you get a special basket of treats.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City is leaving its fingerprints on a 200-year-old iconic transportation system.
Third and final Staten Island Ferry launched Friday in Panama City
As families vacation in Panama City Beach and college students continue to make their way here...
Spring break in Bay County update
Becky Johns is retiring from the Bay County Sheriff's Office after 35 years. But vows to stay...
Becky Johns is retiring after 35 years at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office
Both drivers were taken to a local hospital after the crash.
Two teens injured in car crash in Bay County
A man wanted in connection with a Destin 2020 aggravated battery hate crime is now in custody.
Man arrested faces several charges including aggravated battery

Latest News

Florida Luxe Arts Festival
Florida Luxe Arts Festival
On Saturday, Bay Arts Alliance hosted its first Florida Luxe Arts Festival in Downtown Panama...
Florida Luxe Arts Festival covers sidewalks in chalk art
On Saturday, Keep PCB Beautiful hosted the 27 Mile Great American Beach Cleanup, where...
Keep PCB Beautiful volunteers collect nearly 1,500 pounds of trash
Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
One dead in Calhoun County motorcycle crash