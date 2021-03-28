Easter Bunny hops in on Bay County’s Easter Eggstravaganza

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Easter Bunny is out and about a little early this year.

On Saturday, Bay County Parks and Recreation invited folks to hop on over for an Easter Eggstravaganza.

The bunny and his helpers handed out hundreds of goodie bags with candies, toys, and eggs.

The event was drive-thru so that no bunny would get sick.

“I mean we always look for somewhere to go easter egg hunt you know for easter. The kids love it but last year we did it in the front yard but this year it’s nice that they’re doing something for the kids. Drive-by or whatever. You know they’re just really happy to get out and see the easter bunny again,” guest Torrye Pietrzak said.

There’s also a prize egg hunt at several local parks, including Ira Hutchison, Harder’s Park, Lake Powell, Under the Oaks, Simmons Park, and the M.B Miller County Pier, where prize eggs will be hidden somewhere at the park.

If you bring the egg back to the bunny before April 1, you get a special basket of treats.

