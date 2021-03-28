Advertisement

Florida Luxe Arts Festival covers sidewalks in chalk art

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, Bay Arts Alliance hosted its first Florida Luxe Arts Festival or “FLLuxe” for short.

The free event welcomed families and friends to check out chalk artwork covering the sidewalks in Downtown Panama City. Huge 3D anamorphic murals done by award-winning artists were on display.

When you take a picture with them, you look like part of the design.

Officials said the goal for FLLuxe is to be a multi-day arts festival, but due to COVID, they’re starting smaller.

“We’re going to do something no matter what it is. No matter how small. We’ll grow it from there. And it’s just turned into something way better than we could’ve ever imagined. Just having these artists come in and our local artists. It just feels like art is swirling around Downtown Panama City,” Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said.

The murals will be on display for the next few days for folks to snap some photos with.

