Keep PCB Beautiful volunteers collect nearly 1,500 pounds of trash

On Saturday, Keep PCB Beautiful hosted the 27 Mile Great American Beach Cleanup, where...
On Saturday, Keep PCB Beautiful hosted the 27 Mile Great American Beach Cleanup, where volunteers picked up nearly 1,500 pounds of trash along Panama City Beach.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keep PCB Beautiful is bringing the community together to clean up and green up our local beaches.

On Saturday, Keep PCB Beautiful hosted its annual 27 Mile Great American Beach Cleanup, where nearly 300 volunteers picked up trash from the west end to the east end of Panama City Beach.

This is the first year volunteers hit all 96 beach accesses at the same time.

Officials said cleaning up the beach is for more than just the look.

“There’s so much trash that goes into the gulf and affects our sea life and I mean it’s very dangerous for them. The plastic bags look like jellyfish that the turtles are eating so it’s not good for them at all. I mean we are very trashy,” Keep PCB Beautiful Volunteer Coordinator Mary Atchinson said.

Officials said they weighed in a total of almost 1,500 pounds of trash.

