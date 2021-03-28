Advertisement

Law enforcement looking for ATV involved in pedestrian fatality

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A 14-year-old girl is dead after being hit by an ATV Saturday night in Calhoun County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say white Can-Am was driving north on NW Lake McKinzie Blvd. They say a pedestrian, a teenage girl, was walking south on the same road when the Can-Am veered over and hit her.

Officials say the driver was last seen driving away northbound.

The girl was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP says they are looking for the white Can-Am that may have front-end damage.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact *FHP, Crime Stoppers, or the Florida Highway Patrol Station at (850) 873 – 7020.

