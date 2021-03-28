Panama City Beach Police Department remembers Kevin Kight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In 2005, Panama City Beach Police sergeant Kevin Kight was killed in the line of duty.

Kight was shot while responding to a traffic stop.

Five years old at the time, his son Brandon Kight said the loss was hard.

“At the end of the day, I was still part of this family so I grew up with everyone here,” said Kight, who is following in his father’s footsteps.

He joined the Panama City Beach Police Department a year ago.

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing I’ve got a family where all of us are one team,” said Kight.

Each year since the tragedy, the Panama City Beach Police Department has come together at the site of the shooting, to remember Kight’s service and dedication to the department.

“Not only did he come out here and protect the residents and the visitors, but (he also) gave his life, that’s the ultimate sacrifice,” said PCBPD chief Drew Whitman.

Kight’s widow said the department was like a second family to her and her son.

“Instead of our son standing next to me in civilian clothes, he’s standing with them in uniform, where his dad should be,” said Christina Kight-McVay.

Whitman said having this memorial each year helps them keep Kight alive in their hearts and minds.

