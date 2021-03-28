Advertisement

Three people taken to hospital after water-related incident in South Walton

Double red flag warnings were flying when three people were pulled from the water in South...
Double red flag warnings were flying when three people were pulled from the water in South Walton on Sunday.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County officials say two children and an adult male were taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water in Miramar Beach around 10:15 Sunday morning.

Double red flags were flying at the time.

South Walton Fire District Advanced Life Support (ALS) Units transported the three people to the hospital.

The male patient was in critical condition and ALS Units continued CPR and life-saving measures at the hospital.

“The surf is not as big as it has been for the last few days, but rip currents are still life-threatening,” said Beach Safety Director David Vaughan. “We ask the public to heed the flag warnings and stay completely out of the water.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

