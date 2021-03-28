Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw a line of storms move through the inland counties today, and drier conditions are in store for tomorrow.

We’ll likely continue to see mostly cloudy skies for the start of the workweek, with another blast of moisture bringing a return of storm chances for Tuesday. Rain chances will generally fall as we get into the latter half of the week, but fully dry conditions aren’t expected until Friday.

Colder air will return for the end of the week as well, dropping temperatures into the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday but bringing mostly sunny conditions as well.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.