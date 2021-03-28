Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

(WJHG)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw a line of storms move through the inland counties today, and drier conditions are in store for tomorrow.

We’ll likely continue to see mostly cloudy skies for the start of the workweek, with another blast of moisture bringing a return of storm chances for Tuesday. Rain chances will generally fall as we get into the latter half of the week, but fully dry conditions aren’t expected until Friday.

Colder air will return for the end of the week as well, dropping temperatures into the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday but bringing mostly sunny conditions as well.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital after the crash.
Two teens injured in car crash in Bay County
Panama City is leaving its fingerprints on a 200-year-old iconic transportation system.
Third and final Staten Island Ferry launched Friday in Panama City
A woman was arrested for DUI with property damage after colliding with a deputy's vehicle.
Driver arrested for DUI after colliding with deputy’s vehicle
Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
One dead in Calhoun County motorcycle crash
FHP says they are looking for the white Can-Am that may have front-end damage.
Law enforcement looking for ATV involved in pedestrian fatality

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast
SATURDAY EVENING WX 3-27-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 3-27-2021
Friday Evening Forecast
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-26-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-26-2021