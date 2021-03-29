Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County recognize 2021′s Youth of the Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One Bay County local has won a very prestigious award with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from the organization to tell us more about the award and the impressive young man it was given to.

Tyler McManigal, is a junior at Bay High School and a longtime club member. Officials say he has been a junior staff and a lifeguard during the summer. He will now go on to compete in the statewide Youth of the Year competition in April.

To hear more from Tyler about his experience, watch Sam’s full interview.

