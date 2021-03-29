Carr Elementary and Middle School remembers 6th grader Jaylynn Jordan

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jaylynn Jordan was loved and admired by many in her community. Her life was cut short Saturday when she was killed in a hit and run crash.

Those who knew Jaylynn say she always had a smile on her face.

“Most every kid here that I have spoken with said, ‘Why did it have to be her?’ She was kind and sweet, and just friendly to everyone,” Carr Elementary and Middle School Student Services Coordinator Stephanie Shelton said.

Teachers at Carr Elementary and Middle School in Clarksville remember her as a hard-working student.

“Jaylynn did stand out as a student, she was very sweet and very kind. She was quiet and meek and mild. She did advocate for herself to be better, and I will always remember her in that way,” Carr Elementary and Middle School Principal Karen Pitts said.

At 14-years-old, she had big plans for her future.

“I know one student said she had wanted to have a career in the military one day. And that she had her whole life planned out she had hopes and dreams for herself,” Pitts said.

Principal Karen Pitts tells us the loss of Jaylynn not only impacts students at her school but all across Calhoun County.

“And so it has affected many students in our school district,” Pitts said.

Those who knew Jaylynn say they will not forget her.

”She was always smiling and she wanted to make others happy. I remember her as a child who if you showed her kindness she was going to show it back to you,” Carr Elementary and Middle School Teacher Lisa O’Brian said.

“She will always have a special place in my heart,” Shelton said.

