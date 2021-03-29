Advertisement

Firefighter safely relocates thousands of bees that invaded a car in N.M.

An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a...
An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a parked car in New Mexico.(Las Cruces Police Department Facebook page)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, NM (Gray News) - A firefighter in New Mexico used his experience as a beekeeper to safely relocate thousands of bees that invaded a parked car on Sunday.

The Las Cruces Fire Department Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook.

Bee Swarm that Invaded Parked Car is Safely Relocated by Off-duty Firefighter An off-duty Las Cruces firefighter used...

Posted by Las Cruces Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched after they received a report that a swarm of bees was inside a car that had been parked outside a grocery store.

The owner of the car returned from shopping and started to drive off before noticing the bees in the backseat.

An area was blocked off to keep nearby shoppers safe and Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter and beekeeper in his spare time, was called in.

Johnson arrived with all the proper tools including a hive kit, lemongrass oil and the proper attire to safely remove the bees from the car.

He relocated an “estimated 15,000 bees” to his property.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

A security guard was stung, but no major injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says they are looking for the white Can-Am that may have front-end damage.
UPDATE: Law enforcement looking for ATV driver involved in pedestrian fatality
Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
One dead in Calhoun County motorcycle crash
A woman was arrested for DUI with property damage after colliding with a deputy's vehicle.
Driver arrested for DUI after colliding with deputy’s vehicle
Double red flag warnings were flying when three people were pulled from the water in South...
Three people taken to hospital after water-related incident in South Walton
Both drivers were taken to a local hospital after the crash.
Two teens injured in car crash in Bay County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
Vaccination cards can be laminated at stores nationwide.
Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death