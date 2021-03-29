BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Testing season is upon us in Bay County.

The Florida Statewide Assessments begin next week.

Starting April 5, fourth grade through tenth grade will have their writing assessment. Third grade will have their reading assessment. The tests continue through May 28 in other subjects including math and science.

Bay District Schools officials said students and teachers have been preparing all year for the state-mandated assessments. This year, officials said the state allowed them to extend their testing windows in case students are in quarantine.

”We have a pretty large window. The state did give us some extensions. So we pretty much have the whole month of April for writing and for that third grade reading test and then we have the month of May for our students to do their end-of-course exams for math like algebra 1, geometry, biology, US civics,” Bay District Schools Coordinator of Assessment and Accountability Camilla Hudson said.

Over at West Bay Elementary in Panama City Beach, school officials are offering extra tutoring to help students prepare for the FSAs.

”What we’re doing to go above and beyond is our Saturday academy, race to the finish line. It just gives our third, fourth, and fifth-grade students a smaller classroom setting, allows them to spend one on one time with their teacher to fill in any remaining gaps that they have,” West Bay Elementary Assistant Administrator Michelle Good said.

Saturday academy begins April 10. Good said there is still time to sign up. The academy is free to everyone.

