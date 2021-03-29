Advertisement

Local students bring music to Oaks by the Bay Park

Bay High students held a concert in Oaks by the Bay park.
Bay High students held a concert in Oaks by the Bay park.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay High School brought music to Oaks by the Bay Park Sunday.

The concert in the park was to raise money for Cherry Street Elementary School’s music program.

This month is music in our school month, so students are showcasing the value music education brings to the classroom.

Tri-M Music Honor Society President Kayla Bui said getting young kids involved in music is valuable.

“It’s very important to have our youth involved in music, even for me I started on the recorder, and sadly some of our programs are kind of underfunded so we want to help them, and they can grow to be just like us,” said Bui.

Bay High’s Choir and band students organized Sunday’s benefit.

