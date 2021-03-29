Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances return to the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect to see an increase in the humidity and clouds over the next 24hrs w/even some rain in the forecast. Rain chances will not be very high though & only be around 20-30%. For tonight lows will be near 60. Winds will be East at 5mph w/rain chances at 30%-40%. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will turn South at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be 30%. A cold front approaches Wednesday night w/a final found of rain before it turns sunnier and cooler Thursday & into the Easter Weekend ahead.

