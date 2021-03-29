Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect to see an increase in the humidity and clouds over the next 24hrs w/even some rain in the forecast. Rain chances will not be very high though & only be around 20-30%. For tonight lows will be near 60. Winds will be East at 5mph w/rain chances at 30%-40%. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will turn South at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be 30%. A cold front approaches Wednesday night w/a final found of rain before it turns sunnier and cooler Thursday & into the Easter Weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

